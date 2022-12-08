Duckett departs as debutant Abrar claims second wicket for Pakistan LIVE!

Pakistan vs England, second Test - live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | Duckett (63 off 49) lbw to Abrar after 40-ball fiftyDuckett, Pope add 79 from 61 balls for England's second wicketCrawley (19) bowled by leg-spinner Abrar on debutEngland opt to bat after winning the toss in MultanEngland lead 3-match series 1-0, won first Test by 74 runsWood returns to England side in place of injured LivingstoneThird and final Test in Karachi (December 17-21)Get Sky Sports | NOW TV | Latest videos and highlights