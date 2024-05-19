 Skip to content
Live

England vs Pakistan: Third women's T20I at Headingley live text commentary and video clips

Follow all of the action from the final match of the T20I series at Headingley as England Women aim for a 3-0 sweep against Pakistan; the ODI series begins in Derby on Thursday; watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm (first ball at 1pm)

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL play-offs, WSL, Scottish Premiership, F1 and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports