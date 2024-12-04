South Africa vs England, first ODI: Score, updates and video as Proteas thrash tourists by six wickets in Kimberley
Score, updates and video highlights as England lost to South Africa by six wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series, in Kimberley.
Trending
- Chelsea 5-1 up, Saints down to ten due to hair pulling LIVE!
- Twist! Newcastle grab late equaliser against Liverpool LIVE!
- Man Utd frustrating lacklustre Arsenal LIVE!
- Dawson scores two own goals as Everton go four up on Wolves LIVE!
- De Bruyne inspires Man City to win over Forest LIVE!
- Damsgaard pulls one back for Brentford vs Aston Villa LIVE!
- Scottish Prem: Aberdeen holding Celtic; Rangers 6-0 up on Kilmarnock LIVE!
- Live Premier League table: Will Liverpool extend 11-point lead at top?
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Man Utd 'making progress' in Amad contract extension
- Liverpool latest: 'Real Madrid to try to sign TAA for free next summer'