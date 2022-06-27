Women's Test: England on top; South Africa 83-4 at lunch LIVE!

England vs South Africa, Test match, day oneLatest scorecard | Watch live on Sky Sports MixLUNCH, DAY 1 - South Africa 83-4 after losing the tossBell takes first Test wicket, pinning Lee lbw for a duckWong castles Wolvaardt (16) for first Test wicketSciver pins Goodall (10) lbw after a reviewCross bowls Steyn (8) in fifth over at TauntonWong, Bell, Davidson-Richards and Lamb make Test debutsSouth Africa playing first Test since 2014First match in multi-format women's seriesTest followed by three ODIs and three T20IsDay five of England vs New Zealand on SS CricketAll today's cricket scorecards | Live cricket on Sky Sports