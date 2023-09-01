England vs New Zealand - text commentary and highlights from the second T20 at Emirates Old Trafford

England vs New Zealand, second T20 internationalAs the footballing Old Trafford welcomes a raft of new Manchester United signings on Transfer Deadline Day, the cricketing Old Trafford plays host to the second T20 between England and New Zealand (6pm start).Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm, or follow text commentary and video highlights on this blog, as England look to move 2-0 up in their four-match series against the Black Caps.Jos Buttler's side romped to a seven-wicket win in the opening game at Durham on Wednesday - check out the best bits in the video below.