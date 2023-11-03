Cricket World Cup: England vs Australia - over-by-over text commentary and video clips from Ahmedabad

Over in Bangalore, New Zealand have set Pakistan a whopping 402 to win with Rachin Ravindra making 108 and the returning Kane Williamson 95 in a total of 401-6.Remember, if New Zealand win that game – and they look massive favourites now – England, Pakistan, Netherlands and Sri Lanka will join Bangladesh in being eliminated.That would leave Australia, Afghanistan, New Zealand and South Africa fighting for the remaining three semi-final spots, with India already in the last four after seven wins from seven.Back in Ahmedabad, meanwhile, Woakes bowls another excellent over, conceding only one run and beating Labuschagne's outside edge as the batter drives loosely.