FREE STREAM AND BLOG: The Hundred Eliminators LIVE!

The Hundred Eliminators, The Ageas Bowl, SouthamptonWomen's Eliminator Scorecard: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets (3pm)Watch free stream in the video at the top of the page from 3pmWinners face Oval Invincibles in women's final on SaturdayMen's Eliminator Scorecard: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit (6.30pm)Winners to play Trent Rockets in Saturday's men's final at Lord'sWatch on Sky Sports The Hundred |Watch on Sky Sports MixVote for players' walk-out music | Vote for your Match HeroLive cricket on Sky Sports | Sky Sports Cricket on YouTube