FREE STREAM & LIVE BLOG: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers

The Hundred- Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers OVAL INVINCIBLES WIN!Winfield-Hill puts on dominant display, hitting 74 off 42 ballsBates is denied half century as she sends it high to WolvaardtRodrigues hits half-century then is dismissed one ball laterHealy dismissed early after hitting 15 off 7 ballsHeath is caught after attempting reverse sweep Ismail dismisses captain Armitage for just one runScorecard: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers