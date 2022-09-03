FREE STREAM & BLOG: Rockets chasing 121 to win The Hundred final LIVE!

The Hundred, Finals Day, Lord'sWatch in free live stream at top of this pageRockets chasing 121 to win the men's final in The HundredScorecard: Trent Rockets vs Manchester OriginalsOriginals 120-9 from 100 balls after electing to batCook (4-18), Patel (3-23); Turner (26 off 13), Lammonby (21 off 18)Invincibles retain women's title by beating BraveInvincibles reach target of 102 with six balls to spareBrave post 101-7 from 100 balls - lose 5-11 from 83-2Women's Final scorecard: Oval Invincibles vs Southern BraveVote for players' walk-out music | Vote for your Match Hero