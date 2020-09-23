Bob Willis Trophy Final between Somerset and Essex on Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel

Essex once again stand in the way of Somerset's long wait for first-class honours as the two go head to head in the final of the Bob Willis Trophy at Lord's.

County champions Essex edged out their west country rivals in 2019 to claim their second title in three years, while the dominant sides finished third and second in 2018.

That extended Somerset's County Championship drought - the club having now gone 129 years without winning the pennant - amid the disappointment of three runners-up spots in the last four seasons.

See who comes out on top over the next four days by watching our live YouTube stream of the match by clicking on the video above.

The cricket network has joined forces with Prostate Cancer UK for the final to raise awareness and support for the charity and the significant work it does.

Prostate cancer will affect one in eight men in the UK at some point in their lives, with that statistic rising to one in four for black men. It is now the most commonly-diagnosed cancer in the UK - with men aged over 45 in the 'most at-risk category' - to reinforce the need for action.

All proceeds from the book 'Bob Willis: A Cricketer and a Gentleman' will also go towards funding cancer research

Fans can donate £10 to Prostate Cancer UK by texting BOB to 70004.

This month, Prostate Cancer UK launched a new online risk checker, when men and their families can find out if they are at increased risk of the disease and what steps they can take.

The checker is on the Prostate Cancer UK website: www.prostatecanceruk.org

The winners' trophy is based on a portrait of the great paceman by his widow Lauren.

Nasser Hussain, one of Willis' successors as national skipper and a former Sky Sports colleague, said:

"Bob was so passionate about cricket and it's wonderful to see his family continuing that Willis passion in their support of Prostate Cancer UK and helping to make sure that other men don't have to go through what he did."