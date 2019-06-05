Australia play West Indies in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday

David Warner guided Australia to victory over Afghanistan on Saturday with an unbeaten 89

A winning record must go on Thursday as Australia and West Indies meet in game 10 of the Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge.

Australia knocked off Afghanistan on Saturday with David Warner hitting 89 not out after his side's bowlers had dismissed their opponents for 207.

West Indies' attack fared even better against Pakistan in Nottingham a day earlier with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries toppling Pakistan for a lowly 105, Oshane Thomas the chief wicket-taker with 4-27.

Then it was over to Chris Gayle, who took his tally of sixes in all World Cups to a record 40 by blazing three of them in a 34-ball 50 as West Indies coasted home in 13.4 overs.

Australia and West Indies have won seven World Cups between them - but who will boost their bid to win this year's title? Find out live from 10am on Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides could be reluctant to make changes to winning XIs - and West Indies may not have to with captain Jason Holder confident that Gayle and Andre Russell will be fit to play, despite tweaking their knee and back respectively in the demolition job against Pakistan.

"They have been recovering quite nicely. We expect both to be fit and ready to go. We have still got some time before the game so we will make a decision in the morning," said Holder.

"I think the beauty about both of those guys is that they've played enough cricket. We just tend to trust them, take their word and then make a final determination.

"Chris was at practice for the last couple of days so Chris, for me, is all well and ready to go. Andre will be assessed again. We're very, very hopeful that he will be fit."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Warner earned the headlines against Afghanistan but took a while to get into his groove, with skipper and opening partner Aaron Finch the one to come out firing as Australia began their pursuit of 208. The right-hander slammed four sixes in his knock of 66 from 49 deliveries.

Pakistan wilted in the face of some hostile bowling from the West Indies quicks, Russell, in particular, who claimed 2-4 from three overs. The Jamaican has been more renowned in recent times for his six-hitting but was pleased to show he could still top 90mph with the ball.

Andre Russell - hard-hitter and wicket-taker!

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Australia captain Aaron Finch: "I think it'll be an aggressive game. West Indies play an entertaining brand of cricket and we feel as though we do the same thing. No doubt they will come hard at the bat, they always do. It is probably one of their main strengths, trying to put teams on the back foot early. With the bat, they are going to come hard and aggressively, they always do. So, it'll just be about playing the situation and not trying to overthink it or play the game in your head before it has started."

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite: "Some batsmen are traditionally good [against the short ball], some batsmen traditionally not so much. But there's a saying in the Caribbean that people that can't swim don't drown. So maybe the person that can play the short ball better may be more susceptible and the ones that are more expectant of it may be more wary and, as a result, not take it on so much."

