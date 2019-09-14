Joe Denly and Ben Stokes share century stand as England stretch lead over Australia

England stretched their lead to 262 by tea on day three at The Oval, pressing home their advantage over Australia in the fifth Ashes Test.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Joe Denly (82no) and Ben Stokes (57no) both brought up half centuries in the afternoon session, sharing in an unbroken 106-run stand, though Australia had a chance to pick up Stokes for just seven and Denly for 54.

Denly is averaging 43.00 in the second innings of matches in this series. Ben Stokes (128.50) is the only England player to average more. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 14, 2019

Steve Smith dropped Stokes, a sharp chance off Nathan Lyon that flew to him at slip, while Mitchell Marsh should have had Denly lbw, only for umpire Marais Erasmus to give it not out and Australia, not for the first time in the series, getting a DRS call wrong.

England were aggressive right from the off against Lyon, not wanting the offspinner to settle on a pitch that is beginning to break up. Denly plundered 10 off two balls from his opening over, launching a straight six down the ground, while Stokes too slog-swept the spinner into the stands later in the afternoon.

Three bowlers have now dismissed Joe Root seven times in Test cricket: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. No other bowler has dismissed him more than five times. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 14, 2019

Lyon did, however, manage to strike twice in the morning session, with Rory Burns (20) first gifting his wicket away, bottom-edging an attempted cut behind, and Joe Root (21) edging Lyon to Smith just before lunch.

Denly and Stokes were largely untroubled in the afternoon as both passed fifty - Stokes bringing up his with a second six hoicked into deep midwicket off an absolute pie from part-time legspinner Marnus Labuschagne - while their century stand came up shortly before tea.

Watch continued live coverage from day three of the fifth Ashes Test on Sky Sports The Ashes.

Follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.