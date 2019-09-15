Stuart Broad gets Steve Smith cheaply and David Warner for seventh time in Ashes series

Steve Smith failed to pass fifty for the first time in the Ashes this summer as England reduced Australia to 167-5 at tea in their push for a series-levelling victory on day four of the fifth Test at The Oval.

SCORECARD | TEXT COMMENTARY

Smith clipped Stuart Broad to Ben Stokes at leg slip to depart for 23, having made 144, 142, 92, 211, 82 and 80 in his six previous Test innings.

Mitch Marsh (24) also fell in the afternoon, flicking Joe Root to short leg having enjoyed lifelines on six and 13, firstly when he was caught off a Chris Woakes no ball and then when Rory Burns shelled at gully - Marsh's wicket ending a fifth-wicket alliance of 63 with Matthew Wade (60no).

Burns was the catcher when Broad dismissed David Warner (11) for the seventh time in the series during the morning - the batsman ending the Ashes with a dreadful tally of 95 runs in 10 innings at an average of 9.5.

Warner and Marcus Harris (9) had completed Australia's highest opening stand this summer - a paltry 18 - before Broad sent Harris' off stump cartwheeling from around the wicket.

Jack Leach also had Marnus Labuschagne (14) stumped by Jonny Bairstow prior to lunch and when Smith departed in the second session, England's hopes of a victory inside four days were ignited.

But the tenacious Wade - who smashed Leach for three boundaries in a row in one over before completing a 65-ball fifth Test fifty - and skipper Tim Paine (10no) could now help Australia take the game into Monday.

Leach (9) and Jofra Archer (3) fell inside 20 minutes in the morning after England resumed on 313-8 - Broad (12no off nine balls) smiting Pat Cummins for two sixes after Archer was out caught behind off Cummins on review and before Leach top-edged Nathan Lyon (4-69) to mid-on.

Watch the fifth Ashes Test live on Sky Sports The Ashes (channel 404).