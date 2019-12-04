New Zealand England Quiz

England slipped to a narrow defeat in the Test series but how much do you remember from the tour of New Zealand?

England's tour of New Zealand has come to an end and while there were a few new faces, the outcome was rather familiar: success for the white-ball side but another series defeat on the road for the Test team.

Test your knowledge of the five T20 internationals and two Tests below and then tweet us @SkyCricket to let us know how you got on. Good luck!

Watch the first Test between South Africa and England from 7am on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports Cricket.