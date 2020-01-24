Zak Crawley scores maiden fifty as England start fourth Test strongly
Dom Sibley reprieved by no-ball after being caught on 10
Last Updated: 24/01/20 4:15pm
Zak Crawley completed his maiden England fifty as the tourists made a composed start to a rain-delayed day one of the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.
Crawley was unbeaten on 57 at tea having shared an unbroken stand of 100 with fellow opener Dom Sibley (39no), the pair's second fifty-plus partnership in a row, after Joe Root elected to bat.
Persistent drizzle, which is expected to return later in the game, meant play began almost three and a half hours later than scheduled at Wanderers.
South Africa failed to make the most of any moisture during a tepid bowling display - save for Anrich Nortje striking Crawley flush on the helmet - with the Proteas clearly missing the spark of the suspended Kagiso Rabada.
Vernon Philander had Sibley caught at gully by the recalled Temba Bavuma on 10 - but the wicket was chalked off with the seamer, playing his 64th and final Test before joining Somerset as a Kolpak player, having overstepped.
Neither England or South Africa played a frontline spinner, with the tourists dropping Dom Bess for Chris Woakes in their only change and the hosts leaving out Keshav Maharaj.
England are also without Jofra Archer (elbow), whose absence stretched to three matches after he failed a late fitness test, meaning Mark Wood is playing back-to-back Tests.
England are 2-1 up in the series and will record a second straight Test series win in South Africa if they avoid defeat in Johannesburg, having triumphed 2-1 in 2015-16 under Sir Alastair Cook.
