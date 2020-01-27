England break stubborn South Africa resistance as Rassie van der Dussen falls for 98

Rassie Van der Dussen was dismissed by Mark Wood for 98

Two wickets shortly before tea - including Rassie van der Dussen for 98 - boosted England's push for victory in the fourth Test after a determined South African batting effort held them up on day four in Johannesburg.

England went wicketless for much of the afternoon session, with Van der Dussen closing in on a maiden Test ton as he shared in a 92-run stand for the third wicket with Faf du Plessis (35).

But Du Plessis first departed to the golden-armed Ben Stokes (2-28), chopping one that kept low onto his stumps, as England finally began to find some variable bounce from the fourth-day surface, and then Van der Dussen hit a full ball from Mark Wood (1-34) straight to short cover as he eyed up the boundary to bring up a deserved first hundred.

Mark Wood celebrates the key wicket of Van der Dussen before tea

Earlier, Pieter Malan (22) and Dean Elgar (24) had seen off the threat of the new ball with a watchful first hour of batting, only for Malan to edge Chris Woakes to Stokes at second slip with the first ball after the drinks break.

Woakes (1-26) thought he had a second strike in the over, with Van der Dussen given out lbw for a duck, but the decision was overturned on review, shown to be bouncing too high.

England also struck late on in the morning session as Stokes bounced out Elgar on the stroke of lunch - the batsman half pulling, half fencing the ball back to the bowler.

