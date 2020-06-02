Joe Root would miss England Test match in order to attend birth of second child

Joe Root would miss an England Test match this summer in order to attend the birth of his second child

England captain Joe Root insists he will be at the birth of his second child - even if that means missing a Test match.

Root's wife Carrie is due in early July, while England will get their summer programme under way with a behind-closed-doors series against West Indies from July 8, subject to UK Government clearance.

England players will live on-site at The Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford during the respective Tests at those venues and Root says talks are ongoing over if and how he could leave and then return to the team "bubble".

However, he is prepared to skip a Test if Govermnent advice dictated - and feels Ben Stokes would be a "huge success" if he led the side in his absence.

"Yes," replied Root when asked if he would prioritise attending the birth over playing. "The due date complicates things slightly.

"In terms of the bubble and the pregnancy, it is always an evolving thing. It is being discussed with the medical team and we are always trying to stay updated with it. How it will finally look I am not exactly sure right now.

"It will have to come down to Government guidelines and we have to make sure we follow those protocols and do whatever is right by that.

"If Ben were to captain, I think he would be fantastic. One of his great qualities as vice-captain is the example he sets - the way he goes about his training, how he wants the ball in difficult circumstances, the way he stands up in difficult scenarios with the bat.

"He drags people with him, gets the best out of players around him and gives the whole team a lift. People will always follow him, look up to him and want to play for him whether he is captain or not.

"Those are great qualities to have as leader and something he could definitely take into captaincy. I love having him as vice-captain and could see him doing a very good job as captain.

"Short-term I think he would be a huge success. Until you get the opportunity to do it long-term you just never know but I wouldn't put it past him to be a huge success as he has always responded well to more responsibility throughout his career.

Ben Stokes is England's vice-captain and could step up to lead the side if Root was absent

"I know Test cricket is a bit more than added responsibility and over time it does take a lot out of you but he is a very impressive player and man within our dressing room. I never like to say Ben Stokes can't do something because he has pretty much proved he can over the last year or so."

Horse racing and snooker have resumed in the UK for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, while the Premier League is scheduled to return on June 17 - but Root has no problem with professional cricket waiting until July to begin, with the batsman saying safety must be "airtight".

"It's safety first and until it's absolutely clear how it will look it shouldn't be rushed," he said. "Everyone would love to see cricket back on right now but until it is airtight we have to be patient.

"The fact we are likely to get some cricket anyway is a massive plus in these times. It's nice to see a bit of normality with sport returning and it's very exciting that cricket is not too far around the corner.

"The work the medical team and the ECB logistically have done to make the environment as safe as possible is incredible. The West Indies coming over is going to help the game massively. It must be extremely scary for them but I think the cricketing world will be grateful to see some cricket again."

Root would have been leading England out in the first Test against West Indies from Thursday if not for the coronavirus pandemic pushing the series back from its initial June slot.

The Yorkshireman says his eagerness to play cricket again has not diminished, despite the fact there will be no fans in attendance at stadiums and that the protocols will feel "strange".

"This time of year in normal circumstances is extremely exciting. The build-up to the first Test is always very special. The week as a whole is something you look forward to, a bit like Christmas," said Root, who scored a hundred in his last innings, during a warm-up game in Sri Lanka in March.

"It signals a great couple of months of the year at home with full houses all the time and brilliant atmospheres around the country.

"That is obviously going to change quite drastically but there is still a huge amount of excitement and a lot of that comes down to having not played for a long period of time.

"It's hard to know what to expect - what it will feel like in empty stadiums, doing the toss from one balcony to another, or however that's going to look.

"Doing media [through technology] after a day's play might be strange for a long time. A number of things will be strange and different but I think most of the guys are just very excited to get back playing."

Root has resumed one-to-one training and ventured to Trent Bridge, rather than Yorkshire's Headingley, on Monday due to it being a shorter commute from home and worked with former England coach and current Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores.

But he feels that the coronavirus-enforced hiatus from cricket has allowed him to "take stock" as a batsman and a captain and thinks England will reap the rewards when the game resumes.

"I have played for such a long period of time consistently and some quite high-pressure cricket in the last couple of years, in particular [so] it has been a nice and welcome break," added Root.

"I think I have benefited from having the time to step away and think about the game as a batter and captain - to take stock and see what the best way to take the team forward is and how I am going to get the best out of myself over the next couple of years.

"Hopefully it has a positive impact on both sides of my cricket and we can start seeing a few more converted scores and England winning plenty of games."