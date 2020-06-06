Carlos Brathwaite and Ben Stokes join Sky Sports Cricket for 2016 World Twenty20 final watchalong

Carlos Brathwaite went into the 2016 World Twenty20 final against England having hit just 23 runs in his two previous innings

Carlos Brathwaite and Ben Stokes join us on Sunday afternoon for a special watchalong as we rewind to the dramatic final of the 2016 ICC World Twenty20.

West Indies' big-hitter Brathwaite hit England all-rounder Stokes for four successive sixes at Eden Gardens in Kolkata four years ago to win the tournament for his side in dramatic style.

Both will share their insights and memories from 3.15pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Cricket, as will then West Indies captain Daren Sammy, England's Joe Root and Sky Sports' David Lloyd among others.

Brathwaite's sixes off Ben Stokes won the title for West Indies

The final was a mouth-watering prospect.

Unpredictable but potent England rallied from an opening defeat to West Indies to blast 34 sixes in the tournament, pulling off a world-record run chase of 230 in their second match to beat South Africa along the way.

But the West Indies were at full throttle having dispatched hosts India in the semi-final, with the likes of Johnson Charles, Lendl Simmons and Andre Russell all matching the menace posed by Chris Gayle, who opened up his campaign by blasting 100no off 48 balls against England.

What transpired was a final that would forever be etched on the memories of cricket fans around the globe, with Brathwaite making sure we would always remember his name.

