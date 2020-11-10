Jos Buttler joins Nasser Hussain and Rob Key for IPL Cricket Show on Sky Sports on Wednesday night

Jos Buttler will join us on Wednesday's IPL Cricket Show to reflect on his latest stint with Rajasthan Royals and the tournament as a whole.

Buttler scored 328 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average over 30 but Royals still finished bottom of a congested table on net run-rate.

The England man - who was joined by international team-mates Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Tom Curran at Rajasthan - will surely discuss his favourite T20 batting spot having opened and featured in the middle order for his franchise this term in the United Arab Emirates.

Buttler will also help Rob Key and Nasser Hussain pick a team of the tournament, with his Royals' colleague Archer looking likely to make the cut, having taken 20 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of just 6.55.

Archer was named IPL MVP for his spectacular season, with his wickets backed up by 175 dot balls as well as cameos with the bat.

Rob and Nasser will also chat about how the England players fared overall, including Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan, Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran.

Stokes' scintillating century for Rajasthan against Mumbai Indians may also get another mention.

The 29-year-old was one of only four players to record a ton, alongside Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, who achieved the feat twice in as many games, and Kings XI Punjab duo KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Plus, the boys will of course analyse Tuesday's final as Mumbai beat Delhi to claim a record-extending fifth IPL title and second in a row - a part of the shows our other guest, Mumbai head coach Mahela Jayawardene, will be smiling throughout!

Mahela will chat about his star performers, including captain Rohit Sharma, premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batting heroes Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, as we look at the reasons for Mumbai's sustained success.

Watch The IPL Cricket Show on Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm on Wednesday.