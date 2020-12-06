England's first ODI in South Africa delayed after Covid scare

South Africa's first ODI against England has been delayed after two members of hotel staff tested positive for coronavirus

England's first one-day international against South Africa in Paarl has been delayed after two members of staff at the hotel in which the tourists are staying tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board read: "Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to delay the start time for today's [Sunday's] One-Day International match, which is due to take place in Paarl.

"The England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening, after two members of the hotel staff testing positive for COVID-19.

"Whilst the ECB awaits ratification of those test results the decision has been taken to delay the start of today's ODI match.

"Further information will be provided in due course."

The series was due to start in Cape Town on Friday but was postponed after a positive coronavirus test among the South Africa camp.