Sri Lanka board initiate inquiry into possible Covid breach by three players ahead of England ODI series

Kusal Mendis is among those in trouble for appearing to breach Covid rules

Sri Lanka's cricket board have started an inquiry after videos emerged of three players, including vice-captain Kusal Mendis, appearing to breach the squad's bio-secure Covid bubble in England.

Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella were seen smoking in the streets of Durham, where they are based ahead of this week's first one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

In a second video on social media, opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka is seen joining the pair, violating the coronavirus rules of their stay in England, where they are not allowed to roam freely.

"We have seen the videos and have started an inquiry," a cricket board source in Colombo told AFP. "No team member was supposed to go out of their hotel unescorted."

Sri Lanka were thrashed 3-0 by England in the Twenty20 series that concluded on Saturday, with the hosts cruising to an 89-run victory in Southampton.

Disgruntled supporters launched a campaign to shun the team on social media after they slumped to a dismal fifth consecutive Twenty20 series defeat.

The hashtag #unfollowcricketers began to trend on Sunday as thousands of fans boycotted the social media pages of Mendis and Gunathilaka, reports said.

Fans were also sharing memes imploring others not to watch the national team on television.

Tuesday's match is the first of a three-match series, with the second and third games scheduled for July 1 and 4.