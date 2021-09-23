WATCH FREE LIVE STREAM: England Women and New Zealand Women meet in fourth one-day international
Heather Knight's side face Sophie Devine's in the fourth of five one-day internationals; England are 2-1 up and will win series with victory but White Ferns are still in with a shot after winning at Leicester on Tuesday
Last Updated: 23/09/21 8:51pm
Watch the fourth one-day international between England Women and New Zealand Women from Derby.
England lead the five-match series 2-1 after the White Ferns respond to defeats in Bristol and Worcester with victory in Leicester.