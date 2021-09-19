WATCH FREE LIVE STREAM: England Women and New Zealand Women meet in second one-day international
Heather Knight's side face Sophie Devine's in second of five one-day internationals; England won the series opener by 30 runs; further games in Leicester (September 21), Derby (September 23) and Canterbury (September 26)
Last Updated: 19/09/21 9:21am
Watch the second one-day international between England Women and New Zealand Women from Worcester.
England won the first ODI of the five-match series by 30 runs.