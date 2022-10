Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Full fixture list and TV times with every game live on Sky Sports

Check out the full fixture list for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with every match to be shown live on Sky Sports.

T20 World Cup Groups

Super 12

Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand, Sri Lanka

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe

Fixtures (all games live on Sky Sports, all times UK)

Super 12

Saturday, October 22:

- New Zealand vs Australia (Sydney, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- England vs Afghanistan (Perth, 12pm) - coverage from 11.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday, October 23:

- Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am) - coverage from 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- India vs Pakistan (Melbourne, 9am) - coverage from 8.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Monday, October 24:

- Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Hobart, 5am) - coverage from 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am) - coverage from 8.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday, October 25:

- Australia vs Sri Lanka (Perth, 12pm) - coverage from 11.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday, October 26:

- England vs Ireland (Melbourne, 5am) - coverage from 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Melbourne, 9am) - coverage from 8.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday, October 27:

- South Africa vs Bangladesh (Sydney, 4am) - coverage from 3.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- India vs Netherlands (Sydney, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- Pakistan vs Zimbabwe (Perth,12pm) - coverage from 11.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Friday, October 28:

- Afghanistan vs Ireland (Melbourne, 5am) - coverage from 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- England v Australia (Melbourne, 9am) - coverage from 8.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

England's Super 12 fixtures at T20 World Cup vs Afghanistan (October 22, 12pm, Perth)

(October 22, 12pm, Perth) vs Ireland (October 26, 5am, Melbourne

(October 26, 5am, Melbourne vs Australia (October 28, 9am, Melbourne)

(October 28, 9am, Melbourne) vs New Zealand (November 1, 8am, Brisbane)

(November 1, 8am, Brisbane) vs Sri Lanka (November 5, 8am, Sydney)

Saturday, October 29:

- New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Sydney, 9am) - coverage from 8.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday, October 30:

- Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (Brisbane, 3am) - coverage from 2.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- Pakistan vs Netherlands (Perth, 7am) - coverage from 6.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- India vs South Africa (Perth, 11am) - coverage from 10.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Monday, October 31:

- Australia vs Ireland (Brisbane, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday, November 1:

- Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Brisbane, 4am) - coverage from 3.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- England vs New Zealand (Brisbane, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday, November 2:

- Zimbabwe v Netherlands (Adelaide, 4am) - coverage from 3.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- India v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday, November 3:

- Pakistan vs South Africa (Sydney, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Friday, November 4:

- New Zealand vs Ireland (Adelaide, 4am) - coverage from 3.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- Australia vs Afghanistan (Adelaide, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday, November 5:

- England vs Sri Lanka (Sydney, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday, November 6:

- South Africa vs Netherlands (Adelaide, 12am) - coverage from 11.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket (Saturday night)

- Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Adelaide, 4am) - coverage from 3.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

- India vs Zimbabwe (Melbourne, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Knockout stages

Wednesday, November 9: Semi-final (Sydney, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday, November 10: Semi-final (Adelaide, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday, November 13: Final (Melbourne, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

What happened in the first round?

Group A: 1. Sri Lanka (W2 L1), 2. Netherlands (W2 L1), 3. Namibia (W1 L2), 4. UAE (W1 L2)

Group B: 1. Zimbabwe (W2 L1), 2. Ireland (W2 L1), 3. Scotland (W1 L2), 4. West Indies (W1 L2)

Sunday, October 16:

- Sri Lanka vs Namibia (Geelong, 5am) - Namibia won by 55 runs

- UAE vs Netherlands (Geelong, 9am) - Netherlands won by three wickets

Monday, October 17:

- West Indies vs Scotland (Hobart, 5am) - Scotland won by 42 runs

- Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am) - Zimbabwe won by 31 runs

Tuesday, October 18:

- Namibia vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am) - Netherlands won by five wickets

- Sri Lanka vs UAE (Geelong, 9am) - Sri Lanka won by 79 runs

Wednesday, October 19:

- Scotland vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am) - Ireland won by six wickets

- West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am) - West Indies won by 31 runs

Thursday, October 20:

- Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am) - Sri Lanka won by 16 runs

- Namibia vs UAE (Geelong, 9am) - UAE won by 7 runs

Friday, October 21:

- West Indies vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am) - Ireland won by nine wickets

- Scotland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am) - Zimbabwe won by five wickets

Watch the T20 World Cup live in full on Sky Sports between now and the final on November 13.