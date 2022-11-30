Charlotte Edwards Cup fixtures 2023 - all the matches in next year's competition

Check out the fixtures for the Charlotte Edwards Cup in 2023, starting on May 18 and concluding with the final on June 10 at New Road.

Charlotte Edwards Cup fixtures 2023 (May 18-June 10)

Thursday 18 May

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Friday 19 May

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm (Headingley)

Saturday 20 May

SE Stars vs The Blaze (County Ground, Beckenham)

Sunday 21 May

Western Storm vs Thunder (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Tuesday 23 May

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds (Edgbaston)

Southern Vipers vs SE Stars (Venue TBC)

Thursday 25 May

Sunrisers vs SE Stars (Lord's) - Double header with Middlesex vs Surrey in the Vitality Blast

Thunder vs The Blaze (Emirates Old Trafford) - Double header with Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes in the Vitality Blast

Friday 26 May

SE Stars vs Northern Diamonds (Kia Oval) - Double header with Surrey vs Kent Spitfires in the Vitality Blast

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm (Ageas Bowl) - Double header with Hampshire Hawks vs Middlesex in the Vitality Blast

The Blaze vs Central Sparks (Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester) - Double header with Leicestershire Foxes vs Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast

Saturday 27 May

Thunder vs Sunrisers (Emirates Old Trafford) - Double header with Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws in the Vitality Blast

Sunday 28 May

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers (Headingley) - Double header with Yorkshire Vikings v Durham in the Vitality Blast

Western Storm vs SE Stars (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton) - Double header with Somerset vs Glamorgan in the Vitality Blast

Monday 29 May

Central Sparks vs Thunder (New Road) - Double header with Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes in the Vitality Blast

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers (Incora County Ground, Derby) - Double header with Derbyshire Falcons vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks in the Vitality Blast

Wednesday 31 May

Southern Vipers vs Thunder (Ageas Bowl) - Double header with Hamsphire Hawks vs Surrey in the Vitality Blast

Sunrisers vs Western Storm (County Ground, Northampton) - Double header with Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast

Friday 2 June

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze (Seat Unique Riverside) - Double header with Durham vs Lancashire Lightning in the Vitality Blast

Saturday 3 June

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers (Edgbaston) - Double header with Birmingham Bears vs Notts Outlaws in the Vitality Blast

Sunday 4 June

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers (Headingley) - Double header with Yorkshire Vikings vs Derbyshire Falcons in the Vitality Blast

The Blaze vs Sunrisers (Trent Bridge) - Double header with Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning in the Vitality Blast

Thunder vs SE Stars (Blackpool)

Western Storm vs Central Sparks (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Double header with Gloucestershire vs Middlesex in the Vitality Blast

Wednesday 7 June

SE Stars vs Central Sparks (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury) - Double header with Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds (Blackpool) - Double header with Lancashire Lightning vs Worcestershire Rapids in the Vitality Blast

Western Storm vs The Blaze (Sophia Gardens) - Double header with Glamorgan vs Surrey in the Vitality Blast

Saturday 10 June - Charlotte Edwards Cup Finals Day

Semi-final, 2nd vs 3rd (New Road)

Charlotte Edwards Cup Final (New Road)