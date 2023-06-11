Southern Vipers retain Charlotte Edwards Cup after seven-wicket win over The Blaze

Southern Vipers cruised to a seven-wicket victory over The Blaze to allow coach Charlotte Edwards to lift the trophy that bears her name for the second consecutive season.

Set a target of 115 by The Blaze in this weather-affected final at New Road, the Vipers' opening pair of Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier made a stand of 67 in less than seven overs to leave little doubt about the outcome.

Wyatt, potentially warming up for the Women's Ashes, reached 50 off 28 balls, defying the damp outfield to hit 10 boundaries, before being trapped lbw by Nadine de Klerk.

But by then the job was almost done with the Vipers needing 27 from nine overs.

Image: Danni Wyatt guided Viper towards the win with a half century

Captain Georgia Adams got them over the line with 34 balls to spare with an edge going through the slips to find the boundary.

The Blaze, who started the match unbeaten in the competition, had resumed on 53 for four after heavy rain saw play abandoned for the day on Saturday evening and pushed on to 114-8 as Marie Kelly finished as their top scorer with an unbeaten 26.

World Cup winner Shrubsole to retire after playing in the Hundred

Former England international Anya Shrubsole announced she will retire from playing at the end of the season after helping the Vipers to victory.

The player-coach, a World Cup winner in 2017, was named player of the match after taking two for 24, having removed both Blaze openers before bad weather stopped play on Saturday night.

Shrubsole revealed afterwards it was her last game for the Vipers as she will retire from playing after The Hundred.

"It's hard to put an exact date on when I made the decision," the 31-year-old said. "Through the course of this tournament it just became clear to me that my time was up.

Image: Anya Shrubsole has announced she will retire from playing at the end of the season

"I carried on playing because I really enjoy playing, but I guess the pain element of it - if I'm being totally honest - made it not particularly enjoyable at times, so in lots of ways it was a pretty easy decision to call it a day at the end of this year.

"I told my team-mates on Friday night. I didn't see it playing out like this, I told the girls because I wanted them to know but I didn't think they'd make it really obvious.

"I feel very lucky to have played the last few seasons with this group, because they're an exceptional team and an exceptional bunch of people."

Shrubsole retired from international cricket last year, but has continued to play for Berkshire, the Vipers and Southern Brave.

She came through the ranks at Somerset and earned her first England call up as a teenager in 2008, going on to play in eight Tests, 86 ODIs and 79 T20 matches.