Jonny Bairstow set to be dropped by England with Surrey's Jamie Smith handed debut vs West Indies

Jonny Bairstow looks set to be dropped from England's Test side, with Surrey wicketkeeper Jamie Smith to be handed a debut against West Indies.

With the line-up to be named on Sunday, 23-year-old Smith has been drafted in by head coach Brendon McCullum, as England's Test summer begins at Lord's on July 10, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The result of which will see England drop Jonny Bairstow from their Test side, signalling the start of a new era by handing wicketkeeping duties to newcomer Smith.

Image: Jamie Smith's stats this season

Bairstow won his 100th cap in England's previous Test, against India in Dharamsala, but a top score of 38 in 10 innings left him vulnerable.

It is understood the selectors have now decided to act, sidelining both Bairstow and fellow gloveman Ben Foakes ahead of the West Indies series.

Image: England's Jonny Bairstow is set to be dropped from the side

For Bairstow, who hit a career-high peak of form at the start of the 'Bazball' era in 2022, it could signal the end of the road.

Since spending almost a year out of the game recovering from a horrific leg break that left him wondering if he would ever play again, he has struggled to recreate his best form and moved less easily in the field.

His successor, Smith, is not even first-choice keeper at the Kia Oval - where he serves as understudy to Foakes, but makes the side as a specialist batter.

Image: Jamie Smith is expected to bat at No 7 and keep wicket for England

Smith is reportedly expected to bat at No 7 and keep wicket for England. He previously made his international white-ball debut against Ireland in 2023.

He averages 50 in the County Championship this season and caught the eye with a breathtaking knock of 155 in 179 balls against Warwickshire earlier in the campaign. He has already represented his country, playing twice in last year's low-key ODI series against Ireland.

Durham keeper Ollie Robinson, who has been in even more sparkling form on the domestic circuit with a first-class average of 82.66, can consider himself unlucky to be overlooked.

Anderson will call time on historic career

The first Test of the summer will be James Anderson's last, with the bowler ending a historic Test career.

Anderson became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, in his most recent outing against India in Dharamsala in March.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Holding was full of praise for James Anderson after he announced he'll be retiring following the first Test against West Indies at Lord's in July

He made his international debut in December 2002 and his Test bow in May 2003, with his 187 Test appearances another England record and only beaten by Sachin Tendulkar's 200 for India.

He played in 194 ODIs and 19 T20s before his international white-ball career ended in 2015 - the same year he overtook Sir Ian Botham's 383 dismissals to become England's record Test wicket-taker, then in 2018 overhauled Glenn McGrath's total of 563 Test wickets to become the most prolific fast bowler of all time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the landmark moments throughout Anderson's Test career, with the 41-year-old becoming the first seamer to reach 700 wickets

Anderson's longevity saw him continue to regularly feature in England's Test side, with the Lancashire seamer electing against joining long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad in retiring at the end of last summer's thrilling Ashes series.

He played in four of England's five Tests in the 4-1 defeat in India earlier this year - the first series loss under McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, with Anderson only taking 15 wickets in his last eight Tests at an average of 50.8 over the past 12 months.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Stuart Broad says Anderson is 'at peace' with his decision to retire from international cricket

Anderson, who needs just nine more wickets to leap above Warne's 708 dismissals and move up to second behind Muralitharan (800) on the all-time list, said after that series defeat to his Tailenders podcast he was "definitely in the best shape" and was hopeful of pushing to feature again this summer.

When are England in action this summer?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Broad is ready for an exciting summer of cricket on Sky Sports

The Test summer begins with a three-match series against the West Indies, with Anderson's farewell at Lord's (July 10-14) followed by further matches at Trent Bridge (July 18-22) and Edgbaston (July 26-30).

Three more England Tests will then follow against Sri Lanka in August and September.

Watch every England match throughout this summer live on Sky Sports Cricket