The Ashes: Ben Stokes takes six wickets as England start sole warm-up match against Lions

England captain Ben Stokes announced his readiness for the Ashes with six wickets on the first day of their in-house warm-up against Andrew Flintoff's Lions in Perth.

Stokes has not played since July, when he tore a shoulder muscle against India, but proved he is firmly on track for the opening Test by leading the attack at Lilac Hill.

He took two wickets in each of Thursday's three sessions as he claimed 6-52 in 16 overs as the second string reached 382-10 at stumps.

Stokes has been subjected to a stream of barbs from the local media since touching down in Perth but offered a reminder of his threat, dismissing Tom Haines, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Lawes and Will Jacks.

Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Joe Root all took on wicket apiece.

Jacks top-scored for the Lions with 84 off 85 balls.

England vice-captain Harry Brook said: "A decent day out. A good wicket and it's just good to get out there, get miles in the legs and the bowlers to bowl a few spells each.

"We obviously haven't spent much time together in the recent few months and to get back together as a group, get back out on the pitch and work towards 10 wickets was a successful day.

"We're looking forward to it [batting on Friday]. Hopefully it's going to be another gorgeous day in Perth and we can pile the runs on."

And on Stokes' comeback performance, Brook added: "He's a proper player, isn't he?

"It's good to have him back in the side and leading from the front."

Image: England captain Ben Stokes is handed the ball by Jofra Archer on the opening morning of the Ashes warm-up match

Bethell misses chance to stake No 3 start claim?

Bethell dragged a short ball to square leg, having scored just two off 17 balls, and he looks increasingly unlikely to unseat Ollie Pope from the No 3 slot.

After a lean white-ball tour of New Zealand, Bethell needed to make a statement to up the pressure on the incumbent and was unable to deliver.

There were runs to be had on an outground offering generous bounce but modest pace, with Durham opener Ben McKinney making 67 before nicking Tongue just after lunch and Cox posting a lively 53.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stokes sent a message to the less experienced members of his side that The Ashes is 'different' but 'nothing to be afraid of'

Cox and Ahmed both shovelled Stokes bouncers to fine-leg as the all-rounder showed his ability to force the breakthroughs that Archer, Atkinson and Mark Wood were unable to.

Wood got through two brisk four-over spells in his first appearance in nine months but left the field before the tea break, with Bethell crossing sides to deputise in the field.

Wood will now have a precautionary scan on Friday after feeling stiffness in his hamstring.

England left spinner Shoaib Bashir out of their XI, in a possible nod towards their intentions for the first Test, but he will get the chance to impress when the Lions bowl in the second innings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stokes said England did everything possible to be ready for the first Ashes Test against Australia from November 21 after criticism of the tourists' preparations

