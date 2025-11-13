The Ashes: Ben Stokes takes six wickets as England start sole warm-up match against Lions
Returning Ben Stokes looked sharp on first match since injury in July, on first day of England's Ashes warm-up against the Lions; Stokes took six wickets, including that of No 3 hopeful Jacob Bethell; Mark Wood to undergo scan on hamstring after injury scare
Thursday 13 November 2025 11:08, UK
England captain Ben Stokes announced his readiness for the Ashes with six wickets on the first day of their in-house warm-up against Andrew Flintoff's Lions in Perth.
Stokes has not played since July, when he tore a shoulder muscle against India, but proved he is firmly on track for the opening Test by leading the attack at Lilac Hill.
He took two wickets in each of Thursday's three sessions as he claimed 6-52 in 16 overs as the second string reached 382-10 at stumps.
Stokes has been subjected to a stream of barbs from the local media since touching down in Perth but offered a reminder of his threat, dismissing Tom Haines, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Lawes and Will Jacks.
Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Joe Root all took on wicket apiece.
Jacks top-scored for the Lions with 84 off 85 balls.
England vice-captain Harry Brook said: "A decent day out. A good wicket and it's just good to get out there, get miles in the legs and the bowlers to bowl a few spells each.
"We obviously haven't spent much time together in the recent few months and to get back together as a group, get back out on the pitch and work towards 10 wickets was a successful day.
"We're looking forward to it [batting on Friday]. Hopefully it's going to be another gorgeous day in Perth and we can pile the runs on."
And on Stokes' comeback performance, Brook added: "He's a proper player, isn't he?
"It's good to have him back in the side and leading from the front."
Bethell misses chance to stake No 3 start claim?
Bethell dragged a short ball to square leg, having scored just two off 17 balls, and he looks increasingly unlikely to unseat Ollie Pope from the No 3 slot.
After a lean white-ball tour of New Zealand, Bethell needed to make a statement to up the pressure on the incumbent and was unable to deliver.
There were runs to be had on an outground offering generous bounce but modest pace, with Durham opener Ben McKinney making 67 before nicking Tongue just after lunch and Cox posting a lively 53.
Cox and Ahmed both shovelled Stokes bouncers to fine-leg as the all-rounder showed his ability to force the breakthroughs that Archer, Atkinson and Mark Wood were unable to.
Wood got through two brisk four-over spells in his first appearance in nine months but left the field before the tea break, with Bethell crossing sides to deputise in the field.
Wood will now have a precautionary scan on Friday after feeling stiffness in his hamstring.
England left spinner Shoaib Bashir out of their XI, in a possible nod towards their intentions for the first Test, but he will get the chance to impress when the Lions bowl in the second innings.
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26
All times UK and Ireland
- First Test: Friday November 21 - Tuesday November 25 (2.30am) - Optus Stadium, Perth
- Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4 - Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
- Third Test: Wednesday December 17 - Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
- Fourth Test: Thursday December 25 - Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 4 - Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground