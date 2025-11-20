The Ashes 2025/26: Steve Smith hits out at Monty Panesar criticism with 'Mastermind' jibe ahead of first Test

Steve Smith marked his temporary return as Australia's Ashes captain with a bizarre attack on former England spinner Monty Panesar in his press conference on the eve of the first Test in Perth.

Panesar recently called on travelling fans and media to target Smith over his role in the 'Sandpapergate' ball-tampering scandal seven years ago, saying he should be made to feel "guilty" about standing in as Pat Cummins' replacement skipper.

Quizzed on those comments, Smith looked to discredit Panesar with a detailed reference to his gaffe-ridden appearance on Celebrity Mastermind in 2019.

"I'm going to go off topic here, who in the room has seen Mastermind, and Monty Panesar on that? Any of you?" Smith said, before referencing some specific answers from Panesar.

"Those of you that have will understand where I'm coming from. If you haven't, do yourself a favour because it is pretty comical.

"Anyone that believes that Athens is in Germany, that's a start, or that Oliver Twist is a season of the year and America is a city.

"It doesn't really bother me, those comments. That's as far as I'll go with that one."

Image: Smith will stand in as Australia captain for the first Ashes Test in place of the injured Pat Cummins

Would you have fared better than Monty on Mastermind?

Questions

How many pockets are on a full-sized snooker table? Which sign of the zodiac is represented by a crab? What is the title of A.A. Milne's stage adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's children's novel, The Wind in the Willows? Henry VIII had three wives called Catherine, two called Anne and another who died shortly after she gave birth to the future Edward VI. What was her name? What is the standard international unit of absolute temperature? It is indicated by the letter K. Which Asian island city state is served by Changi International Airport? Birds described as 'pelagic' spend most of their lives flying over what? In what 1997 film do a group of unemployed men in Sheffield become strippers for a night in their local Working Men's Club? In which city is the Olympiastadion, built for the 1972 Olympics and where Germany's national football team played international matches until 2001? What is the title of the first volume of CS Lewis' Chronicles of Narnia to be published? Chronologically, it follows The Magician's Nephew. Kimberlite and igneous rock, named after the South African city of Kimberley, is a rich source of what very precious stones? What were the five guys named in the title of the hit musical that was a tribute to the jazz bluesman Louis Jordan? In an 1819 poem, what season of the year does Keats describe as 'a season of mist and mellow fruitfulness'? In which city is the television comedy series 'Cheers' set? What national survey has been held in Britain every 10 years since 1801, except for 1941 because of the Second World War?

Correct answers

1) Six 2) Cancer 3) Toad of Toad Hall 4) Jane 5) Kelvin 6) Singapore 7) The sea 8) The Full Monty 9) Munich 10) The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe 11) Diamonds 12) Five Guys Named Moe 13) Autumn 14) Boston 15) Census

Panesar's answers

1) Six - correct 2) Scorpion - incorrect 3) Harry Potter - incorrect 4) Elizabeth - incorrect 5) Pass - incorrect 6) Shanghai - incorrect 7) The sky - incorrect 8) The Dream Boys - incorrect 9) Athens - incorrect 10) CJ Lewis - incorrect 11) Pass - incorrect 12) Pass - incorrect 13) Oliver Twist - incorrect 14) America - incorrect 15) Pass - incorrect

Australia hand debuts to Weatherald and Doggett

As well as biting back at Panesar, Smith confirmed Australia's team for the first Test in Perth, with two 31-year-old debutants included.

Image: Opening batter Jake Weatherald will make his Test debut for Australia in the first Ashes Test in Perth

Opening batter Jake Weatherald and pace bowler Brendan Doggett are included in the starting XI, ending months of speculation specifically about Australia's opening partnership.

Marnus Labuschagne, who has been used as a makeshift opener, will bat back at his favoured No 3 position, thanks to the selection of Weatherald, who averages 37.47 in first-class cricket.

South Australia seamer Doggett comes in for the injured Josh Hazlewood while Scott Boland, as expected, replaces Cummins in a weakened Australia pace attack that also features left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

All-rounder Cameron Green's recovery from injury means there's no place in the team for Beau Webster, who filled in impressively for seven Tests in Green's absence.

Australia XI for first Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

