Northern Diamonds determined to make it third time lucky by winning Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final
Sunny 'Scarbados' has provided perfect preparation for Diamonds ahead of Saturday's showdown with Southern Vipers; watch the final live on Sky Sports Cricket and our YouTube channel from 10.30am
By Phoebe Graham - @phoebeg23
Last Updated: 24/09/21 9:39am
Seamer Phoebe Graham blogs on how a tremendous time on and off the pitch in 'Scarbados' has helped to boost Northern Diamonds' hopes of winning a domestic final at the third time of asking...
Here's hoping it's third time lucky when we take on Southern Vipers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final on Saturday!
We've reached two finals before - in last summer's RHF Trophy and this year's Charlotte Edwards Cup - and we're excited to take our game one step further.
The team dynamics are brilliant right now after spending a great couple of days in Scarbardos (Scarborough). The sun has been shining and we've enjoyed time together as a team.
Our local Dutchy Sterre Kalis asked: 'Is it always like this in Scarborough… as I quite like this city?'. Not quite a city, but I think her comment sums up England quite nicely - on a sunny day, it can be absolutely fabulous!
I played at Scarborough for the first time in Wednesday's RHF Trophy play-off and it was such a great wicket; the pitch had so much carry and bounce, which is something you can only wish for as a pace bowler.
We held Central Sparks to 175-7 with our bowling attack showing strength and depth as always. Our opening pair bowled fantastically with Langers [Beth Langston] and Slats [Rachel Slater] taking two apiece and our spin queens [Katie] Levick and [Linsey] Smith also joining the party.
Coming into the second half, it was so good to watch my old housemate Ami Campbell score a fabulous 76 runs off 78 balls after what has been a tough season for her. It really does show that hard work and resilience pays off and that is something that we have in this team in abundance.
We've grown from strength to strength as a team and I think it will be a great tussle between ourselves and Southern Vipers at the weekend.
I can't wait for finals weekend and hope this time we can take the Northern Diamonds that one step further.
