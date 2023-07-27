Nasser Hussain on James Anderson's Ashes struggles: 'Don't write him off, he's just out of nick'

Nasser Hussain has warned people not to "write off" England seamer James Anderson after his Ashes struggles.

Anderson has taken four wickets at an average of 82 against Australia this summer and was unable to strike across his seven overs on day one of the final Ashes Test at The Kia Oval.

The England paceman turns 41 on Sunday but says he has not thought about retirement and was called the "greatest fast bowler ever" by captain Ben Stokes on Wednesday.

Sky Sports Cricket pundit Hussain said of Anderson: "He is just out of nick.

"Players are not machines. You highlight it because he is 41 on Sunday but he was the No 1 bowler in the world four months ago.

"He is just having a poor summer. It was highlighted today because Stuart Broad was swinging the ball and Anderson wasn't moving it.

"He is a great cricketer because he has overcome spells like this one. Can he do it again at the age of 41? Don't write him off."

Anderson's fellow England seamer Chris Woakes picked up the only Australia wicket to fall on the opening day at The Kia Oval - nicking off David Warner for 24 - as the tourists closed on 61-1 in reply to their hosts' 283 all out.

Australia, 2-1 up in the series, are looking to secure a first Test series win in England since 2001 having lost in the UK in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2015 before drawing 2-2 in 2019.

'Moeen injury a big turning point'

England's hopes of earning a 2-2 series draw could be hamstrung by a groin problem for Moeen Ali, which the off-spinning all-rounder sustained batting on Thursday.

Moeen was out for 34 after his injury restricted his ability to run and he resorted to playing big shots, with his dismissal triggering a collapse of 4-28 from 184-3.

I don't think he's too good at the minute, but I'm not a physio so I can't tell you too much about his injury. Hopefully he can come out there and bowl some overs for us or get some runs in the next innings.

The 36-year-old did not field in the evening and his prognosis remains unclear for the rest of the game.

Hussain added: "I thought Moeen's injury was a big turning point.

"England were 180-odd for three but then he has to swing and swing hard. He might swing hard for five overs but it is only going to go one way.

"Looking forward, we think this pitch is going to spin and he is their frontline spinner.

"Then batting second time around, who is going to bat at No 3? They don't want to move Harry Brook so maybe Joe Root or Ben Stokes go up?

"I think Moeen's injury was a key moment in the game."

Brook top-scored for England with 85 from 91 balls, his seventh Test fifty and fourth of this Ashes series.

The Yorkshireman came to the crease after his side had lost 3-11 from 62-0, while his dismissal was the fourth and final one in that aforementioned wobble of 4-28.

'We have to expect England to lose wickets in clumps'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said: "One thing we have to come to expect with the way England are playing their cricket is that they are going to lose wickets in clumps.

"They haven't really got anyone who is going to come in and sit. Even Joe [Root] has changed his game a lot.

"Today was a good opportunity for him, after England lost a couple of wickets, to come in and really knuckle down, put some of those shots away and play a normal Test innings.

"But with the free-scoring way England want to play, he probably plays a shot that he would have back again. It could have been a better day for England."

