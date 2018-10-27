Virat Kohli ton in vain as Windies beat India

Virat Kohli has hit three consecutive centuries in the series against the Windies

India captain Virat Kohli struck his third consecutive hundred but it was not enough as the Windies defeated the hosts by 43 runs in the third one-day international on Saturday to square the five-match series at 1-1.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Kohli, who became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs during Wednesday's tied match at Visakhapatnam, compiled 107 to bring up his 38th century in the format but his dismissal ended India's hopes of chasing down 284 for victory.

Part-time off-spinner Marlon Samuels emerged as wrecker-in-chief for the Windies, picking up his best ODI bowling figures of three for 12 as India were all out for 240 in the 48th over.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

West Indies batsman Shai Hope continued his rich vein of form, following up his unbeaten 123 in the last match with 95 to anchor the innings and help his side to 283-9 after being put into bat.

With Kohli in irrepressible form, India appeared to be comfortably placed at 172-3 after 31 overs but lost their way with the quick wickets of Rishabh Pant, who made 24 off 18 balls, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Kohli hit 10 fours and one six in his 119-ball knock but once he got castled in Samuels' first over, the fate of the match was sealed.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah - one of the three fast bowlers the hosts drafted in for the match - was the pick of the Indian attack with 4-35, and his early strikes threw the West Indies' innings into disarray.

Opener Chandrapaul Hemraj fell to a sensational catch by India's 37-year-old wickekeeper Dhoni, who ran towards the fine-leg boundary and completed a full-length diving catch after the batsman had miscued a pull shot off Bumrah.

Shai Hope scored his seventh ODI half-century

Rohit Sharma then took a sharp catch at first slip to send back the other opener, Kieran Powell, and once fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Samuels cheaply, West Indies were reduced to 55-3.

Hope hit nine boundaries in his 113-ball knock, and the swashbuckling Shimron Hetmyer (37) then added a quickfire 56 before Dhoni completed a smart stumping to dismiss the latter off-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Bumrah produced a superb inswinging yorker to dismiss Hope, reducing West Indies to 227-8 and boosting India's hopes of restricting their opponents to a modest total.

But the away side were boosted by tailenders Ashley Nurse and Kemar Roach, who added another 56 runs off 36 balls to take the Windies past 280.