England set to face Angelo Mathews in Sri Lanka Test series warm-up match

Angelo Mathews was sacked as Sri Lanka ODI and T20I captain after his team crashed out of the Asia Cup in the group stage

England are set to face a Sri Lanka Board XI including sacked limited-overs captain Angelo Mathews when they begin their Test preparations.

Mathews was an absentee from the limited-overs leg of the tour - which the tourists won 3-1 - but was retained in the Test squad, with the three-match Test series beginning in Galle on November 6, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The 31-year-old, omitted over fitness concerns according to Sri Lanka officials, criticised the country's cricket board for being made a "scapegoat" after his sacking as skipper, which followed the team's dismal performance at the Asia Cup.

The all-rounder is joined by fellow Test squad members Kaushal Silva, Roshen Silva, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara in the hosts' squad for the two-day match at Nondescripts Cricket Club, beginning on Tuesday.

Ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Medis, who England have already faced twice on tour, including their T20 victory on Saturday, former ODI captain Lahiru Thirimanne and one-day opener Sadeera Samarawickrama are also named in a 15-strong group for the warm-up.

Sri Lanka's early exit from the Asia Cup came after losses against lower-ranked Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

