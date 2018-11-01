India clinch ODI series after bowling out Windies for record-low score

Jadeja took 4-34 to dismiss Windies for their lowest ODI total against India

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets to dismiss Windies for their lowest ODI total against India and clinch the five-match series 3-1.

The visitors, who chose to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram, lasted just 31.5 overs as they were rolled over for 104, beating their previous worst score against India - 121 at Port of Spain in 1997.

It took India fewer than 15 overs to chase down that modest target, with Rohit Sharma hammering an unbeaten 63 from 56 balls to seal a nine-wicket victory.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-11) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-11) reduced Windies to 2-2 inside the first two overs before Marlon Samuels (24) mounted a brief counter-attack.

But he became the first of four victims for Jadeja and the left-armer returned to mop up the tail, finishing with figures of 4-34.

Windies skipper Jason Holder was the only other batsman to make a score of any substance, reaching 25 before he fell to Khaleel Ahmed (2-29).

Rohit Sharma blazed an unbeaten 63 to round off India's victory

Oshane Thomas gained an early success when India replied, bowling Shikhar Dhawan (6) in the second over, but that was as good as it got for Windies.

The in-form Sharma shared an unbroken partnership of 99 with skipper Virat Kohli, who struck 33 from 29 deliveries.

The two sides now head to Kolkata on Sunday for the first of three T20 internationals.