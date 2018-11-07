England's Jack Leach revels in combining with Jos Buttler for special dismissal in first Test

Jack Leach and Jos Buttler celebrate dismissing Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera

England's Jack Leach fulfilled an ambition by linking up with childhood friend Jos Buttler on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The tourists took control in Galle as Ben Foakes added two catches and a stumping to his debut century and Moeen Ali's weighed in with a four-wicket haul, Joe Root's side ending the day 177 runs ahead.

But for Leach, it was a personal moment that drew the biggest release of emotion, Buttler hanging on at cover when Dilruwan Perera went after the slow left-armer - reprising a partnership first seen at Somerset Under-11s.

"I was just running at him shouting 'caught Buttler, bowled Leach!'. Those were my exact words," he said.

"That was a nice moment for me and I hope for him, as well. To be out there with him is something very special for me.

4:17 Highlights from day two of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England from Galle Highlights from day two of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England from Galle

"It's brilliant. We started at under-11s together. That would have been the first ever 'caught Buttler, bowled Leach'. To be in an England shirt together is very special. It makes us proud and a lot of people back home proud as well."

Leach started the day hoping to have the best seat in the house for Foakes' hundred, walking to the middle with England 321-8 and with the Surrey wicketkeeper 13 runs short of his landmark. When Leach nicked to slip, Foakes still needed five more.

"I was gutted when I got out, I was desperate to get him over the line," said Leach.

"I couldn't do it but Jimmy Anderson did it so that's fine. I was jumping up and down in the changing room when he got there."

Reflecting on the moment he became the 20th England player to hit a hundred on debut, and only the second gloveman after Matt Prior, Foakes added: "When I hit that ball it was a relief to say the least.

3:26 Ben Foakes discusses his maiden Test ton and wicketkeeping in Sri Lanka Ben Foakes discusses his maiden Test ton and wicketkeeping in Sri Lanka

"It's a weird feeling, just so much relief. Joy and whatnot too, but just relief at finally doing something you set out to do as a kid. It was incredible.

"England have got so many good keepers I never thought I'd get a game to be honest... the last couple of years I probably didn't think this would come."

England will set about building an unimpeachable lead when day three gets underway, with Sri Lanka already facing an awkward fourth innings on a pitch prone to drastic deterioration.

Keaton Jennings and Rory Burns are up first in the morning having already built a platform of 38-0, their task having been made easier by the efforts of the bowling unit, who hustled the hosts out for 203 in just 68 overs.

5:10 Ian Ward is joined by Matt Prior to get his thoughts on Ben Foakes' debut 100 and where he can go from here Ian Ward is joined by Matt Prior to get his thoughts on Ben Foakes' debut 100 and where he can go from here

"It pretty much went to plan for us," admitted Leach. "We talked at the start of the day about trying to get as many runs as we could and when we went out to bowl just putting as much pressure on as possible.

"We felt we had a good total on the board and what Joe (Root, captain) asked of us, we pretty much did it."

