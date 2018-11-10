Heather Knight 'frustrated' at lack of Women's World T20 game-time

2:22 Heather Knight was frustrated after England's opening Women's World T20 match against Sri Lanka was washed out Heather Knight was frustrated after England's opening Women's World T20 match against Sri Lanka was washed out

Heather Knight has bemoaned England's lack of playing time after their Women's World T20 opener against Sri Lanka was abandoned on Saturday without a ball being bowled.

After the big-hitting seen in Guyana on day one of the tournament, England and Sri Lanka were left watching on in St Lucia as heavy rain and thunderstorms forced their Group A match to be called off with both teams taking a point.

England captain Knight admitted the team were frustrated at the weather conditions hampering their preparations, but said they were looking forward to Monday's encounter with Bangladesh,who lost to hosts Windies on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

"We haven't had a chance to see the conditions in St Lucia yet," Knight told Sky Sports after the abandonment. "We haven't played here, we haven't even had the chance to get out there and train.

"We've got a gym session planned. It's not ideal, we'd rather be playing cricket, but we'll keep ticking over and hopefully be ready for the next game.

"We just watched it rain since we got to St Lucia. It's been really unfortunate. It is probably one of the wettest outfields I have seen in my international career." Knight on conditions at Women's World T20

"The key to this tournament is going to be adjusting. A lot of the games are on different islands with different amount of games on the wickets."

As well struggling for game-time, England have had to deal with the loss of fast bowler Katherine Brunt, who was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury on Friday. She was replaced by Fran Wilson, who Knight confirmed is ready to get going.

"Fran has arrived at the hotel and Katherine flies back tonight [Saturday]," she said. "It's been quite a smooth transition. We're hopeful Fran will get some training in tomorrow."

Seamer Katherine Brunt was ruled out of the tournament on Friday with a back injury

England came into the tournament on the back of winning last year's World Cup and this summer smashed the women's T20I world record with their 250-3 against South Africa.

Despite having to watch the rain falling without a chance to play cricket for the past few days, Knight says her side know they have the rare opportunity to hold two world titles at the same time.

"It's a big carrot for us, it's probably a once-in-a-career opportunity," she added.

"It is a little bit [frustrating]. We've watched it rain for a few days. It's not an ideal start, but we've got to be prepared. The tournament goes thick and fast and we're really hopeful we can get some cricket in.

"We have to take each game as it comes, that's what we did in 2017. One step at a time. That's what we've got to do again."

