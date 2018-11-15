Sri Lanka batsmen thwart England on second morning of the second Test

Joe Root and England were frustrated by some solid Sri Lankan batting

A fifty partnership between Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva frustrated England's bowlers on the second morning of the second Test.

Night-watchman Malinda Pushpakumara (4) was the only wicket to go down in the first hour, miscuing a slog-sweep off Moeen Ali (1-33) to Rory Burns at midwicket, Karunaratne (59no) and Dhananjaya (42no) thwarting England from there on in.

Karunaratne brought up his 18th Test fifty from the last ball before drinks as England's spinners struggled to find any rhythm, perhaps trying to force the issue.

With half an hour left before lunch, Sri Lanka had reached 117-2 and the third-wicket stand of 86 was Sri Lanka's highest of the series.

