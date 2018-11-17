Angelo Mathews keeps Sri Lanka in with chance of beating England in second Test

Angelo Mathews' unbeaten half-century has kept Sri Lanka fighting for victory against England on a gripping day four of the second Test in Kandy.

Mathews (87no) came to the crease with Sri Lanka reeling on 26-3 in pursuit of 301 for victory after Jack Leach picked up three early wickets - but helped the hosts to 219-5 by tea, leaving them needing 82 more runs.

The former captain put on 77 with Dimuth Karunaratne (57) for the fifth wicket - a stand that was ended in stunning style when Keaton Jennings parried the Karunaratne's sweep off Adil Rashid into Ben Foakes' gloves.

Mathews - given a lifeline on seven when Ben Stokes spilled a tough chance at slip off Moeen Ali's bowling - then added 73 with Roshen Silva (37) before the latter was out caught behind by Joe Root off Ali on review.

England would have removed Roshen on 32 had they called for DRS, with Ali's ball later shown to be clattering leg stump - that frustration was eased by the wicket but the tourists were annoyed again soon after as Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella (23no) put on an unbroken 43 before tea.

Jennings' combo catch with Foakes was his second spectacular piece of fielding at short leg on the day, the Lancashire batsman having already taken a stunning one-handed grab to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva.

Foakes (65no) and James Anderson (12) earlier added 22 runs to England's overnight 324-9 as they made 346 all out, the duo extending their last-wicket stand to 41 before Anderson was bowled by Dilruwan Perera (3-96) from the first delivery with the new ball.

