Joe Root and Rory Burns take England lead past 200 in Kandy

Joe Root reached his 15th Test hundred after Rory Burns completed a maiden Test fifty as free-scoring England extended their lead over Sri Lanka beyond 200 just after tea on day three of the second Test in Kandy.

Root has pressed on after Burns, who was pinned lbw for 59 shortly before lunch, raced to his first Test fifty from 61 deliveries on an all-action day - England reaching 259-6 by the second interval.

In the first over after the restart Root completed his second ton in three Tests - he also reached three figures against India at The Oval in September - having gone 15 Tests without a hundred after hitting 136 against Windies in August 2017.

All six batsmen to fall - Burns, nightwatchman Jack Leach (1), Keaton Jennings (26), Ben Stokes (0), Jos Buttler (34) and Moeen Ali (10) - have been out on either the reverse or conventional sweep.

That was the first time Jennings has been dismissed playing the reverse sweep in Tests. The 50 shots he's played have brought him 77 runs to date. #SLvEng pic.twitter.com/vt3YR4uo6F — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) November 16, 2018

Jennings was caught at slip off Akila Dananjaya on the reverse, getting out to the shot for the first time in his Test career, while Buttler chopped on playing the stroke against Akila.

Ali perished lbw attempting an orthodox sweep against Akila - the ball was later shown to have hit the left-hander outside the line but England had no reviews left, with Burns and Stokes having already frittered them away.

