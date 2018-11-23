Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root rebuild after England openers fall early on day one

Dilruwan Perera celebrates dismissing England opener Rory Burns for 14

Jonny Bairstow got an early chance to show his credentials for batting at three long-term after England lost two cheap wickets on day one of the third Test against Sri Lanka.

Bairstow, making his first appearance of the series, came to the wicket after opener Rory Burns was bowled for 14 and promptly drove his first ball for four through the covers.

Burns once again looked solid until he played back to a ball he might have played off the front foot and lost his off-stump to Dilruwan Perera as he looked to punch through the off-side.

That broke an opening stand of 22 with Keaton Jennings, who reached 13 before deflecting Malinda Pushpakamura straight into the hands of Roshen Silva at leg gully.

Jonny Bairstow in action during day one of the third Test in Colombo

Bairstow survived a Sri Lanka review on 10 - replays showing he'd hit the ground rather than ball against Pushpakamura - and proceeded to sweep the first six of the match, over midwicket off the same bowler.

The Yorkshireman was one of two changes to the England XI, he and Stuart Broad coming in for Sam Curran (injured) and James Anderson (rested).

Sri Lanka also made two alterations, with Danushka Gunathilaka replacing the off-form Kaushal Silva and Lakshan Sandakan coming in for Akila Dananjaya - who has gone to Brisbane for testing on his bowling action.

