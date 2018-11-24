Keaton Jennings takes another short leg blinder after England score 336

0:38 Keaton Jennings takes yet another spectacular catch at Short Leg. Keaton Jennings takes yet another spectacular catch at Short Leg.

Keaton Jennings produced another moment of brilliance at short leg as England struck early after posting 336 all out in their first innings, on day two of the third Test against Sri Lanka.

Jennings - who snapped up a couple of superb catches in England's series-clinching win in Kandy - once again sharp close in to earn the tourists the wicket of opener Danushka Ganuthilaka.

When the opener advanced down the track looking to hit spinner Jack Leach over the top, Jennings tracked the batsman so he was in an ideal place to pocket a bat-pad chance when Ganuthilaka inside-edged the ball.

England had earlier resumed on 312-7 but the remainder of their innings lasted just under 25 minutes.

Things started promisingly with three fours in the first two overs but Moeen Ali's dicey innings ended on 33 when he lofted Dilruwan Perera down the ground to Angelo Mathews.

Stuart Broad was bowled round his legs for a duck, becoming Lakshan Sandakan's fifth victim of the innings, and Jack Leach fell to a brilliant over-the-shoulder catch from Mathews after charging Perera.

Broad, returning to the site of his Test debut in 2007, should have had an early breakthrough in a lively new-ball spell.

The seamer found Dimuth Karunaratne's edge with a full delivery with the opener on two but Joe Root spilled a relatively straightforward chance at first slip.

