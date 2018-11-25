England lose four wickets on third morning before Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler rebuild

Highlights from day three of the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and England from Colombo

England suffered a batting collapse on the third morning of the third Test against Sri Lanka,with first-innings centurion Jonny Bairstow among the casualties, before Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler performed a rebuilding job.

Bairstow made 110 in his first outing as England's No 3 but scored just 15 in his second before he fell to a superb Keaton Jennings-esque catch from substitute fielder Kaushal Silva at short leg.

Jennings - who took four grabs at bat-pad on Saturday as Sri Lanka slumped from 173-1 to 240 all out to trail by 96 on first innings - was out to the first ball of Sunday's play when he was pinned lbw by Dilruwan Perera from a ball that skidded on to depart for one.

Jennings' opening partner Rory Burns (7) was sent packing in almost identical fashion by the same bowler, while England skipper Joe Root (7) then chipped back to Malinda Pushpakumara to leave the tourists 39-4.

However, Stokes (32no) and Buttler (38no) had taken their fifth-wicket stand to 71 by lunch and England into a lead 206 - with Stokes twice reprieved from Lakshan Sandakan no balls after hitting to cover and slip respectively and Buttler successfully overturning an lbw dismissal against Dhananjaya de Silva with the ball shown to be bouncing over the stumps.

