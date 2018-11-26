Kusal Mendis' half-century holds up England's push for victory in third Test against Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis' unbeaten half-century provided some resistance as Sri Lanka held up England's quest for victory in the third and final Test in Colombo.

The 23-year-old batsman resumed day four on 15 and looked to attack against the visitors' spinners, in particular, Moeen Ali - who he smashed over the midwicket boundary for six in the second over of the day.

Nightwatchman Lakshan Sandakan also dug in, making a hard-earned seven off 41 balls, sharing a 30-run fifth-wicket partnership with Mendis before the former edged Jack Leach into the reliable hands of Ben Stokes at slip.

Mendis brought up his fifty off just 55 balls, having struck five fours and a six in his innings, while new man to the crease Roshen Silva continued his good form with the bat, helping to keep the score ticking over.

After persisting with spin for the first hour-and-a-half of the day, Joe Root turned to Stokes but the Sri Lankan pair remained unfazed and the England all-rounder was given a formal warning for bowling three bouncers in an over.

Mendis (77 not out) and Roshen (37 not out) put on 82 runs together - the hosts' highest sixth-wicket partnership of the series - as Sri Lanka ended the session 164-5.