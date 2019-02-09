PODCAST: Bob Willis and Ebony Rainford-Brent on England's improved batting and Keaton Jennings recall

England produced a much-better batting display on day one of the third Test - but the big talking point was the tourists' selection.

Ebony Rainford-Brent and Bob Willis join Charles Colvile to reflect on a day when England rallied from 107-4 with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to the fore after another top-order collapse, featuring another failure for Keaton Jennings.

Our guests also discuss…

- why Joe Root has had to eat his words on the best batting approach in the Caribbean

- whether or not Rory Burns and Joe Denly have pushed their case for Ashes selection

- how Stokes has tweaked his technique and played with positivity on the front foot

- why the Windies opted to put England in to bat and how much they missed banned skipper Jason Holder

- why England's team selection 'beggared belief' in Bob's eyes, in particular the 'ridiculous' decision to recall Keaton Jennings at the expense of Ben Foakes

- the thinking behind batting Jonny Bairstow at seven after dropping down the order from three

