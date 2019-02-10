Windies' Kemar Roach takes four wickets as England collapse in St Lucia

1:24 Watch the action from day two of the third and final Test between Windies and England in St Lucia. Watch the action from day two of the third and final Test between Windies and England in St Lucia.

Kemar Roach took 4-48 to initiate a familiar England batting collapse as the tourists slid to 277 all out in St Lucia.

SCORECARD

England's last five wickets tumbled for just 21 runs - albeit still their highest total of the three-match series to date - as they failed to build on a century stand between Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

Buttler was unable to add to his overnight 67 before becoming the first batsman to depart on day two, as Shannon Gabriel (2-49) moved one back to hit middle stump.

Ben Stokes produced some eye-catching shots to advance to 79, but he then miscued a pull off Roach and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich sped out to take a diving catch near square leg.

Cricket Debate Live on

Jonny Bairstow scratched around for two runs from 33 balls, surviving two close calls when Gabriel spilled a return catch and Roach then used up the Windies' second review in a fruitless lbw appeal.

However, Roach soon made amends by yorking the Yorkshireman and, after Moeen Ali (13) had dabbed Alzarri Joseph tamely to first slip, he wrapped up the England innings by removing Mark Wood (6) and James Anderson (0) in the space of three balls.

Windies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell successfully negotiated three overs before lunch to reach 2-0 in reply.

Watch continued coverage of the third Test between Windies and England live on Sky Sports Cricket.