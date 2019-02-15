England Lions fall to innings defeat after following on against India A

Ben Duckett made 50 but England Lions were well beaten in Mysore

Ben Duckett made 50 but England Lions were beaten by an innings and 68 runs inside three days in the second unofficial Test against India A.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande did the bulk of the damage, taking 5-31, as the Lions were bundled out for 180 in their second innings.

Lewis Gregory was the last man out for 44 but only he and Duckett scored more than 20 as the Lions crumbled to lose the two-match series 1-0.

Having begun the day on 24-0, the Lions lost Max Holden (7) early, lbw to Jalaj Saxena, with Duckett dismissed in the same manner soon after reaching his half-century.

Ollie Pope (7) was Markane's first victim and after Sam Hain (15) and Sam Billings (20) were dismissed in quick succession, the Lions were 118-5.

Gregory offered some resistance but there was precious little help from the other end as the final five wickets went down in the space of eight overs to seal a comprehensive win for KL Rahul's India A.