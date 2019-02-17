Central Stags cruise to 67-run Super Smash title victory over Northern Kinghts

Central Stags won their third Super Smash title

In a repeat of the 2018 final, Dean Foxcroft played the only innings of note for the Stags with his 63 off 50 balls helping his side set reigning champions Knights 148 to win.

However, opener and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert top-scored with 18 with Adam Milne (3-12) and Ajaz Patel (3-24) starred with the ball as the Knights were bowled out for just 80 in 14.4 overs.

New Zealand's stars returned for the final of their domestic T20 competition but it was 20-year-old Foxcroft who impressed as he struck seven fours and two sixes during his entertaining innings to lift the Stags to a competitive 147-8 from their 20 overs, Kyle Abbott the pick of the bowlers with 2-29.

Last year's winners Knights never got their response off the ground with Milne bowling opener Nick Kelly for four before Doug Bracewell (2-10) had Seifert caught behind.

Daryl Mitchell made just five before being caught off spinner Patel and Bracewell then picked up his second scalp as he accounted for Knights' captain Dean Brownlie for 15.

Santner managed to put on 13 but with seven of the batsmen managing just single-figure scores the Knights were skittled out for 80, falling well short of their target.