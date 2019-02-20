Sky Cricket Podcast: Great commentary moments, presenters and coaches

Sky Sports Cricket Podcast

Rob Key is back!

What's more, he's joined by David 'Bumble' Lloyd and Nick Knight for a rip-roaring edition of the Sky Cricket Podcast (aka the Rob Key podcast) - which you can DOWNLOAD IN FULL HERE.

With the waves gently lapping nearby, our pundits discuss a range of topics ahead of England's ODI series against Windies in the Caribbean, including…

- whether fishing is a sport - and what happened when Bumble and Rob Key took to the high seas for their latest adventure

- what makes a great sporting interview, including Bumble's view on why players should tell the public how it is

- how to perfect the art of commentary, as well as their favourite commentary moments, as well as the great commentators and presenters

4:40 Fishing wasn't the first thing on Rob Key's mind when Bumble invited him out for a reel good time... but he was quickly hooked! Fishing wasn't the first thing on Rob Key's mind when Bumble invited him out for a reel good time... but he was quickly hooked!

- whether coaches and mentors had a real positive influence on their careers, and if so, how many

- Bumble reminisces about Andrew Flintoff's progression through the Lancashire ranks to Test level

- if having a professional sporting life as a parent helps your children achieve their sporting goals?

Plus, the guys have a very special message for Nasser Hussain as their fellow commentator goes up against Alan Shearer.

If you have any feedback of this podcast, WHICH YOU CAN DOWNLOAD HERE, send it to @SkyCricket!

Watch the first one-day international between Windies and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm on Wednesday. You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.