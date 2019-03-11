Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and Aiden Markram return for South Africa

Hashim Amla is one of three players to return to the South Africa squad

South Africa welcome back Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and Aiden Markram to their squad for the last two One Day Internationals against Sri Lanka.

South Africa, who have a 3-0 lead in the five matches series, are making changes with an eye on World Cup selection.

Amla was rested for the first three matches after falling out of favour following last month's test series. It's been speculated the 35-year-old's international career is coming to an end.

Duminy returns from a shoulder injury which has kept him out of the team for several months.

Selection panel convener Linda Zondi said: "Experience is always a key factor in major tournaments such as the World Cup.

"We will use the final two matches in the ODI series to continue to examine all the options that are available to us as far as the World Cup squad is concerned."

Markram also returns after good form in domestic cricket. The 24-year-old hit back-to-back centuries for the Titans to earn a recall after he was a surprise omission from the squad at the start of the series.

South Africa face hosts England in the opening game of the World Cup at The Oval in London on May 30.