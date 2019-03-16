WATCH: Aiden Markram's bat snaps in two in South Africa's ODI with Sri Lanka

SNAP!

South Africa star Aiden Markram's bat split in two as he played a delivery from Thisara Perera in the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Cape Town.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Markram looks down at his destroyed bat!

The opener dug out Thisara's yorker but as the ball struck the bottom of the bat, Markam's blade smashed in half in a moment you can watch in the video at the top of the page.

South Africa are chasing 226 to sweep Sri Lanka 5-0 in the series after dismissing the tourists three balls shy of their 50 overs at Newlands.

Watch the first Twenty20 international between South Africa and Sri Lanka, in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 3.55pm on Tuesday.